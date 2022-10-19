Mr. Bobby Joe McCurry, 78, died Oct. 12, 2022, at his home.
Mr. McCurry was born Jan. 1, 1944, in Goodspring, Ala. He was of the Church of Christ faith and had lived here for the past 50-plus years. He was retired from General Motors, and did small engine repair and wood working. He loved his family, coached sports, loved Alabama football and had a strong work ethic. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert Lee Comer and Luna Bell Long McCurry; brother Danny Ray McCurry; close brother-in-law Tony Casteel; and nephew, Jamie Casteel.
Funeral services were Oct. 15 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Joyce A. McCurry of Pulaski; sons, Bobby G. McCurry of Athens, Ala., Marty Joe McCurry and wife Sherri of Murfreesboro; brothers, Gene McCurry and wife Helen, Toby McCurry and wife Gail, Tommy McCurry, James McCurry and wife Amy, all of the North Alabama area; sisters, Rachel Blankenship and husband Anderson of Nashville, Judy McCurry of the North Alabama area; grandchildren, Allie McDonald and husband Christian, Jonah McCurry, Parker McCurry, Matthew McCurry, Sarah McCurry; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Ryder and Miley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.