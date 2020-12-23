Mr. Bobby Lamb, 55, died Dec. 20, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg.
Mr. Lamb was born Oct. 8, 1965, in Pulaski. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles and his dogs and cats. He was an electronic technician who loved his family. He is preceded in death by father Joe Travis Lamb.
Graveside services were Dec. 23 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Willa Lamb of Pulaski; daughter Vanessa Burks and husband Jalen of Winchester; grandchild Keagan; brothers, Jeff Ball and wife Diann of Nashville, Travis Lamb and wife Pamela of Pulaski; sister Beverly Williams and husband Curtis of Milton, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
