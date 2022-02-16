Mr. Bobby Layne Abernathy, 67, of Pulaski died Feb. 8, 2022, at Countryside Rehab Center in Lawrenceburg.
Mr. Abernathy was born Oct. 16, 1954, in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Brown and Katherine Bassham Abernathy; wife Celia Abernathy; daughter Jessica Abernathy and sister Joleen Ingram.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 19, from noon-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made at First National Bank of Pulaski to the Bobby Abernathy Memorial Fund.
Survivors include son Coleton Abernathy of Pulaski, daughter Shana Abernathy of Nashville and brother Larry Abernathy of Greenville, Texas.
