Mr. Bobby Leon Bland, 78, of Ardmore, Ala. died March 25, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Bland was born Nov. 7, 1943, in Tennessee and has lived in the Ardmore area all of his life. He was a true man of God, loved to fish and was a craftsman of things he built. He is preceded in death by parents, Linzie Alvin Bland and Audene Puckett Bland; sister Martha Dean Rogers; and brother Wayne Bland.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home.
Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Steve Williams officiating at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Ardmore, Ala.
Survivors include son Barry Bland of Ardmore, Ala.; daughter Sherrie Grant of Moore, S.C.; and grandchildren, Michael Franck, Nicholas Franck, Christian Grant, Drew Bradford and Wes Bradford.
