Mr. Bobby Vincent Alexander, 85, died July 20, 2022.
Mr. Alexander was born June 16, 1937, in Franklin County and was a native of Tullahoma. He was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He began his human resource career with Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma. He devoted the next 50 years working in middle Tennessee and was recruited as the human resources manager for the startup of Fafnir Bearing Company in Pulaski in 1975. He stayed with Fafnir for many years and worked with Gabriel Manufacturing and Quebecor in Dickson. He and wife Betty returned to Pulaski where he founded Alexander and Associates, an engineer-focused recruiting agency. Over the years, he was involved in the communities where he resided. He served as president of the Jaycees, president of the Exchange Club, president of the American Cancer Society, a City of Pulaski Alderman, a member of Hillside Hospital Board of Directors and an active volunteer in the American Red Cross. He was also a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge and active in the local Republican Party. He and his wife were devoted grandparents. He was an experienced organic gardener, loved to harvest grapes and was a beekeeper for several years. In his later years, he was an avid collector of antique clocks, barometers and pocket knives. He is preceded in death by parents, John Vincent Alexander and Ora Weaver Alexander; siblings, twins Betty Jane Alexander, Wayne Alexander and wife Jeannie, Marie Alexander; and brother-in-law John Alexander.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First Methodist Church of Pulaski, 200 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or the Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife of 62 years Betty Alexander; daughters, Natalie Alexander Faulkner and husband John of Pulaski, Nancy Alexander Calhoun and husband Dan of Brentwood; grandchildren, Daniel Calhoun of Denver, Colo., Sarah Ashby Calhoun of Brentwood; and sister Johnnie Alexander of Georgia.
