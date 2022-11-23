Mrs. Bonnie Belle Watson Colvett, 99, of Pulaski, died Nov. 18, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Colvett was born on New Year’s Eve 1922 in Italy, Texas; the family relocated permanently to the Bunker Hill community in the mid 1920s and ultimately grew to the size of 12 children. In 1940, she graduated from Bunker Hill High School as valedictorian. During World War II, she clerked at the Nichols Military Hospital in Louisville, Ky. — a position she served with over-enthusiasm, having been caught several times giving excess servings of ice cream to the nation’s young fighting men. She then moved home to Pulaski and married war-time sweetheart Lewis Colvett. She served her husband and children vitally as a homemaker, including seeing the family through a years-long stint in Detroit, Mich., where Lewis found better work opportunity. She was crazy about Elvis, and she somehow didn’t learn to drive until age 53. Beginning in the 1970s, she was the first resident of the Garden Meadows neighborhood in Pulaski, where remarkably, she lived alone and independently until earlier this year. She was blessed with a sharpness of mind that endured until the very last. She is preceded in death by parents, Phoebe Ridgeway Watson and Joe Werner Watson; husband Lewis Colvett; and all 11 siblings.
Graveside services were Nov. 19 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Joe Colvett, John Colvett and wife Diane, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Sandra Shugart and husband Wes of Brentwood, David Colvett of Pulaski, John David Colvett of Ethridge, Jaimie Waugh and husband Shane of Lynnville; great-grandchildren, Cole Shugart of Nashville, Curtis Colvett of New York, Bryce Lewis Anderson of Lynnville; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews and friends.
