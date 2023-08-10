Obit-Medley, Bonnie Elaine

Ms. Bonnie Elaine Medley, 82, of Pulaski died Aug. 7, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.

Ms. Medley was born Nov. 11, 1940, in Whitehead, Ala., and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ where she loved her church family. She loved quilting, sewing, completing puzzles, and flowers. She is preceded in death by parents, Virdie Cleveland and Virta Springer McCarley; sons, Marty Pardon, Pete Pardon; brothers, Dalton McCarley, Shearl McCarley; and sister Betty Sheets.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Randal Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to the Odd Fellows Hall Scholarship Fund, 1875 Odd Fellows Road, Pulaski, TN 38478; or to the American Diabetes Association.

Survivors include daughter Renita Graves and husband Tim of Pulaski; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Jewell Drake of Pulaski, Juda Vincent and husband Johnny of Rose Hill; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

To send flowers to the family of Bonnie Medley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 12
Visitation
Saturday, August 12, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 12
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 12, 2023
1:00PM-1:45PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.