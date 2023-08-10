Ms. Bonnie Elaine Medley, 82, of Pulaski died Aug. 7, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Ms. Medley was born Nov. 11, 1940, in Whitehead, Ala., and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ where she loved her church family. She loved quilting, sewing, completing puzzles, and flowers. She is preceded in death by parents, Virdie Cleveland and Virta Springer McCarley; sons, Marty Pardon, Pete Pardon; brothers, Dalton McCarley, Shearl McCarley; and sister Betty Sheets.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Randal Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Odd Fellows Hall Scholarship Fund, 1875 Odd Fellows Road, Pulaski, TN 38478; or to the American Diabetes Association.
Survivors include daughter Renita Graves and husband Tim of Pulaski; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Jewell Drake of Pulaski, Juda Vincent and husband Johnny of Rose Hill; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
