Mr. Brandon Lance Adams, 20, of Pulaski died July 29, 2023.
Mr. Adams was born Sept. 24, 2002, and was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend. He was a graduate of Richland High School, where he played soccer and football. He worked as an HVAC Tech for two years while attending TCAT. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed collecting knives and was a self-taught guitar player. He always had a talent to solve any Rubik’s cube. He also enjoyed playing video games and riding his motorcycle. In his free time, he loved hanging out with his friends. He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Rex Hamlett and Joyce Godwin, Charles Allen and Emma Viola Woodard, Mattie Flora Griffin, Billy Carter, Marvin and Edith Adams; grandfather Donald Neal Adams; great-unlce Ralph Garner; uncle Michael Neal Adams; and cousins, Steve Hemphill, Brian Garner, Chad Hamlett and Jessica Pipkin.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 2. Burial will be in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Tim and Leslie Adams of Pulaski; brother Bailey Chance Adams of New York, N.Y.; grandmothers, Deborah Sue Adams of Pulaski, Wanda Delane Carter of Prospect; grandfather Charles (Jackie) Carter and fiancee Theresa McCormick of Pulaski; aunts, Tracy Binkley and husband Roger of Ashland City, Lori Carter of Pulaski; cousins, Lindsey Adams, Mikael Adams, Jackson Gowing and wife Alison, Carter Gowing, Cameron Jett Carter, Libby Binkley, Hayden Dungan, Trenton Jackson, Jayden Adams, Lila Adams, Ella Adams, Josie Gowing; special friend Callie Strickland; and many cousins, family and friends.
