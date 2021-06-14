Infant Braxtyn Allen Smith of Pulaski died June 8, 2021, at his home.
The baby was born May 5, 2021, in Pulaski. Despite his short time on earth, he was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around him.
Memorial services were June 12 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include parents, Veta Adams and Jacob Smith; grandparents, Marcy Ragsdale and Brian Thames, Jessica Adams and Nick Wade, Brandon Adams and Ginger Bishop, Kenneth Smith; great-grandparents, Allen and Claudette Ragsdale, Mary Lou and Greg Richcreek, Liz and Len Smith.
To plant a tree in memory of Braxtyn Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.