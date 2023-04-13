Mrs. Brenda Ann Beecham, 75, of Pulaski died April 12, 2023, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.
Mrs. Beecham was born March 29, 1948, in Giles County. She was a retired teacher’s aide at Pulaski Elementary School and a member of Highland Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Fredrick Russell and Betty Jean Lanier Vernon; husband James Donald Beecham Jr.; sister Renee Hawkins; and brother Jimmie Wayne Vernon.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Prospect Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Tara Raymond, Rita Clark and husband Terry, all of Pulaski, Leigh Ann Matthews and husband Brent of Leoma; grandchildren, Taylor Hayes and husband Jonathan, Cameron Raymond, Alyssa Clark, Kirsten Raymond, Dillon Matthews, Logan Clark, Reese Matthews; great-grandchildren, PJ Hayes, Marley Hayes, Nicholas Creamer; mother-in-law Aldene Bramlett of Prospect; brother-in-law Charles Beecham and wife Jan of Prospect; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Vernon of Goodspring, Audera Hardy and husband Lee of Prospect; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
