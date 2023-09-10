Mrs. Brenda Faye Dawson, 70, of Pulaski died Aug. 21, 2023, at Life Care Center of Columbia.
Mrs. Dawson was born June 16, 1953. in Columbia. She loved reading while sipping on her coffee, playing with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her six fur babies. She is preceded in death by parents, Mayhue Edwin and Allie Mural Hicks; husband Ronald Dawson; and sister Linda McCandless.
Celebration of Life services were Sept. 16 at Lynnville Baptist Church.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Terry Hicks and wife Samantha, Thomas Kees and wife Kristy; daughter Melissa Hutton; brothers, Richard Calbertson and wife Elaine, Marion Hicks and wife Doris, Ronald Hicks; sisters, Sue Jackson and husband Bob, Jean Sind and husband Steve, Betty Pierce; grandchildren, Cody Hicks and wife Katy, Nicole Hutton and Jeremy Helton, Christopher Hutton and wife Gracie, Matthew Hicks, Doraine Hicks, William McElrath; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
