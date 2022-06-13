Mrs. Brenda Joyce (NaNaw) White, 77, of Minor Hill died June 12, 2022, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
Mrs. White was born July 6, 1944, in Whites Creek, and loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and friends. Known to everyone as “NaNaw,” she was kind hearted, stubborn and the hardest working woman, who had a gift for gab. She will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by husband Samuel David White; parents, Elvis Monroe and Ruby Clements Hicks; five brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 16, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Booth Chapel Cemetery in Minor Hill.
Survivors include daughters, Judy Word and husband Tony of Rogersville, Ala., Debbie King and husband David of Minor Hill; sons, Ron Rich, Dewayne White and wife Brandi, Bobby White, all of Minor Hill, Steve Rich and wife Lisa of Lyons, Ga.; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Alvin Lynn Hicks of Minor Hill; sister Rachael Simpkins of Minor Hill; several nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.
