Mr. Briar Cole Morris, 25, of Lynnville died April 8, 2021, in Chattanooga.
Mr. Morris was born Sept. 23, 1995, in Columbia. He was a 2014 graduate of Richland High School. He loved shooting trap and was a member of the Junior High National Champion Clay Target Team. He was a free spirit who brought smiles and laughter to everyone around him. He was an avid outdoorsman whose interests included rock climbing, horseback riding, four-wheeling and hiking, and had a love for all animals. He was employed with Paden Tree People of Chattanooga, a job he truly loved with people who treated him like family. He is preceded in death by grandmother Margaret Morris.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m.
Survivors include parents, Barry and Tina Schmidt Morris of Lynnville; brother Hayden Morris of Lynnville; sister Jessica Morris of Dunlop; grandparents, Paul Morris of Prospect, Hubert and Mabel Schmidt of Lynnville; aunts and uncles, Jeff Morris and wife Sheila of Goodspring, Greg Morris and wife Carol of Lexington, Ala., Jennifer Slayton and husband Greg of Prospect, Hubert Schmidt of Lynnville, Guy Schmidt and wife Stacey, Darin Schmidt and wife Amy, all of Pulaski, Karla Seymour and husband Chuck of Chattanooga; special friend, Cynthia Usry of Dunlop; and several cousins, nephews and friends.
