Ms. Brittney Nichole Arbuckle, 30, died May 2, 2021.
Ms. Arbuckle was born April 24, 1991, in Columbia. She was manager at Hardee’s. She is preceded in death by mother Susan Irick and grandfather Johnny Baxter Vaughn.
Funeral services were May 5 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery in Columbia.
Survivors include father Donald Arbuckle of Columbia; step-father Mark Irick of Pulaski; life partner Stephanie Hubbell of Pulaski; daughter Paisleigh Johnson of Pulaski; brothers, Lance Arbuckle and wife Brianne of Lawrenceburg, Keith Arbuckle of Columbia; sister Jessica Baggett and husband Patrick of Mt. Pleasant; step-sister Samantha Ring of Lewisburg; and step-brothers, Jeremy Irick of Pulaski, Nick Irick, Andrew Irick, both of Detroit, Mich.
