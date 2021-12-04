Infant Brooklyn Ann Marie Perry, 2 months, died Nov. 27, 2021.
The baby girl was born Sept. 22, 2021, in Franklin, Penn. She loved playing with her siblings and dogs. She was touched and loved by so many. She was her parents’ rainbow baby. She had many nicknames: nana called her Bumblee, daddy called her sweet pea and to mommy she was known as B or monkeyface. She was the light to our rainstorm and we all love you so much baby girl. She is preceded in death by grandfather James Allen Perry.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include parents, Terry and Tanisha Perry of Pennsylvania; sister Catherine Perry of Pennsylvania; brother Tyler Perry of Pennsylvania; grandmothers, Melissa Turner and husband James of Lawrenceburg, Kimberly Davis of Pennsylvania; uncles, Jarrett Tripp of Lawrenceburg, Trevor Davis of Pennsylvania; and aunt Savannah Davis of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.