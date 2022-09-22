Mr. Herschel (Bubba) Ray White, 60, of Prospect died Sept. 17, 2022, at his home.
Mr. White was born May 13, 1962, in Pulaski. He was retired from Fafnir/Timken and loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1509 Liberty Road, Prospect.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Zach White and wife Amber of Murfreesboro; parents, Jimmy Wayne and Doris Oneita Baker White of Pulaski; brother Butch White and wife Cathie of Pulaski; sister Tina White of Pulaski; grandchildren, Tate White, Tripp White; nieces, Jillian White of Huntsville, Ala., Katie White of Fayetteville, Mary Heather White of Pulaski, Catherine Leigh White of Nashville; great-nephews, Travis Gentry, Cooper White; and great-niece Maddie White.
