Mr. C. Ball, 81, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Ball was born Aug. 5, 1941, in Pulaski. He retired from Costal Lumber Company, was amember of the Deer Hunters Association and was a volunteer Santa Claus. He is preceded in death by parents, Andrew Carson and Edith Tankersley Ball; brothers, Jack Ball, Lonnie Ball; and sisters, JoAnn Smith, Blondale Hutton and Fay Roberts.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at House on the Rock church. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow in Giles Memory Garden.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Debbie Ball of Pulaski; sons, Billy Ball and wife Angela of Prospect, Stacey Norwood of Pulaski, Ryan Norwood of Illinois; daughter Becky McGrew of Georgia; brother Bill Ball of Pulaski; brother-in-law Greg Chevron Landtroop of Pulaski; sisters, Verson Jean Ferguson, Bonnie Ball, both of Pulaski; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
