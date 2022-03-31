Mr. C. Wayne Dunnavant, 66, of Lewisburg, died March 29, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Dunnavant was born Oct. 8, 1955, in Pulaski. He was a graduate of Giles County High School and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as a mechanic in industrial maintenance for various companies throughout his career, having retired from Lewis bakery after 10 years of employment. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering, growing excellent vegetable gardens, watching westerns and trail-riding horses with family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, James and Myrtice Curtis Dunnavant; daughter Stephanie Dunnavant; brother Billy Joe Dunnavant; sister Martha Ann Dunnavant and daughter-in-law Jamie Casteel.
Visitation will be Monday, April 4, from 5-7 p.m. at Doak-Howell Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m. with with Owen Lewter officiating.
Survivors include loving wife of 20 years Rosie Burks Dunnavant; children, Eric Dunnavant and wife Leann of Tullahoma, Felisha Dunnavant of Bell Buckle; step-children, Mary Ann Cabral, Paul H. Casteel, Boon Casteel, Lilly Casteel, all of Lewisburg; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Paula Cox and husband Larry of Kingston, Carolyn Watkins of Pulaski; brothers, Randy Dunnavant and wife Nancy, Ray Dunnavant and wife Sherry, all of Pulaski; and sister-in-law Mary Dunnavant of Prospect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.