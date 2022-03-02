Mr. Carl David Llewellyn, 69, of Giles County died Feb.10, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Llewellyn was born Oct. 24, 1952. He lived life to its fullest, with his love of singing and songwriting (and reading!) a constant companion throughout his life adventures. Born in England, where his father was stationed after WWII, he traveled extensively throughout his life, from various countries in Europe to every state in the U.S. His love of music began with his brother Roger in his early teens and continued with his brothers Richard, Phillip, and Steve in later years as the Llewellyn Brothers Band. A natural storyteller with an outstanding singing voice — as well as being a voracious reader and student of human nature — combined to make Carl one of the best singers and songsmiths in the south. He always said that he didn’t mind the going — it was the leaving that bothered him. We as family are truly sad with his going, but we’re equally glad that he was part of our lives and has left behind music and stories that will be with us forever. He is preceded in death by parents, Paul B. Llewellyn and Bessie Lard Llewellyn; brothers, Paul, Walter, Roger, Phillip; and sister Judy.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Susan; son Joshua; grandchildren, Destiny, Abigail, Dawson; sisters, Sonja, Sue; brothers, Anthony, Jeff, Blane, Richard, Steve; beloved dog Buddy; and countless dear friends.
