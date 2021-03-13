Mr. Carl E. Robinson, 101, of Lynnville died March 11, 2021, in Pulaski.
Mr. Robinson was born June 2, 1919. He is preceded in death by parents, James Edward and Annie Florence Nicholas Robinson; wife Iva Rena Word Robinson; brother James Otis Robinson; and sisters, Maxie Fox, Billie Moss and Annie Ruth Zalnoski.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Brick Church Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.
Memorial Donations may be made to Brick Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Debbie Briggs, 1905 Robertson Road, Lynnville, TN 38472; or to East Hill Church of Christ, 509 E. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Melba Bullard of Murfreesboro, Carolyn Dunnavant of Lynnville; granddaughter Tanya Lane and husband Drew; great-grandson Grayson Lane; and several nieces and nephews.
