Mr. Carl West, 58, died Aug. 21, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Ala.
Mr. West was born Nov. 1, 1962, in Pulaski. He loved his job with the City of Pulaski. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He loved watching wrestling and football. He loved his dog Roxie. He is preceded in death by mother Temandra Janette Fry.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include son Robert West of Pulaski; step-sons, Will Rose and wife Jasmine, Jeremy Rose and wife Gwen, all of Pulaski; girlfriend Eddie Ruth Sisk of Pulaski; father R. B. West of Pulaski; brothers, Tracy West of Mississippi, Jeff Beard of California; sisters, Margaret Cagle of Pulaski, Cathy Beddingfield of Athens, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
