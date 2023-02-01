Ms. Carla Lynne Clem Sands, 56, of Pulaski died Jan. 29, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Sands was born April 30, 1966, in Huntsville, Ala., and was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt to many. She enjoyed spending time on her front porch and in her flower bed. She loved to be outdoors and always looked forward to going on a boat ride or camping, but most of all she loved to spend time telling stories, jokes and being with her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Jerome and Edith Clem; grandparents, Howard and Bensie Blackwell, Walter and Eula Mae Clem; and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 3, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 4, at noon. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Kerry Gilbert of Pulaski; daughter Elizabeth Sands and fiancé Mike Schrader of Pulaski; sister Traci Clem Newby of Orange Beach, Ala.; niece Rebecca Newby of Nashville; nephews, Caleb Newby and wife Casey of Smyrna, Ga., Hunter Newby and Ashlyn Ruff of Athens, Ala.; parents-in-law, Ada and Robert Jones of Pulaski; brother-in-law Steven Gilbert of Pulaski; special friend Yumeca Meadows of Pulaski; her E-911 and law enforcement family; special beloved cat Sue Della; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.