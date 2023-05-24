Ms. Carlene Womble, 66, died May 19, 2023.
Ms. Womble was born July 15, 1956, and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. In her free time, she enjoyed reading. She is preceded in death by parents, Carl and Betty Sue Watkins; brothers, Mickey Edward Watkins, Ted Dwayne Watkins; son Jason Matthew Womble; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Farmer, Mr. and Mrs. John Price and Bernice Watkins.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brother George (Lee) Watkins and wife Kristy of Lewisburg; daughter Carla Brown of Pulaski; son Jeremy Womble of Pulaski; and three grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Carlene Womble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.