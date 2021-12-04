Mrs. Carol Gwen Smoker, 64, of Pulaski died Nov. 27, 2021.
Mrs. Smoker was born Dec. 3, 1956, in Dover, Del. She was received into Benjamin and Annie Lapp’s home through adoption March 20, 1964. She was member of Goodspring Mennonite Church. She married Eli Smoker Dec. 11, 1976. In June 1979, she moved with her husband to Paraguay to help spread the Gospel until July 1999 when they returned to the U.S.A. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, doing her chicken chores and sewing. Being there to help her family was something very important to her and we will miss her helping hand. She is preceded in death by parents, George and Ida Viola Davis.
Funeral services were Dec. 4 at Minor Hill First Baptist Church. Burial was in Goodspring Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Eli Smoker; sons, Marlin Smoker, Marvin Smoker, both of Paraguay, South America; daughters, Anita Smoker, Viola Smoker, Frieda Stoll and husband Eric, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Emily, Valerie, Merlin, Dillon, Brian, Vernon, Joy, all of Paraguay, South America, Howard, Heather and Heidi, all of Pulaski.
