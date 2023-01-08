Mrs. Carol Jane Burden, 84, of Pulaski died Dec. 31, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Burden was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Nashville. She was a former member of Doris Chapel Church of Christ in Trenton and later became a member of Fairview Church of Christ in Pulaski. She attended David Lispcomb High School in Nashville. She was known as “Granny” to everyone she met, she loved going to the Diana Singing, eating at Cracker Barrel and always had her camera to capture all her memories in photos. She was a retired Quality Control Technician at Royal Guard Vinyl. She is preceded in death by parents, John Hugh and Hazel Elizabeth Chandler McCann; husband and love of her life Carl Burden; brother Charles McCann; sister Dorothy McCann McDonald and grandson Jerry Lee Taylor.
Funeral services were Jan. 6 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Prospect Cemetery.
Survivors include brother John McCann and wife Ruth of Kodak; granddaughters, Jane Ussery and husband Preston of Charleston, S.C., Mary Jo Taylor of Pulaski; stepson Kevin Burden and wife LeighAnn of South Fulton; great-grandchildren, Hannah Jane Shipley and husband Sharquawn, Gunnar Nash Ussery, Jackson Cole Taylor, Sayler Neeley Ussery, Katlyn Victoria Miller; great-great grandchildren, Kylo Casteele Henderson, Leyden David Mosley, Blakelyn Elise Taylor; seven other grandchildren; four other great-grandchildren; special friends and caregivers, John and Shree Wright, Connie Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews and many other friends and relatives; grand dogs, Tennessee, Lucy, Maddox, Bo; and grand cat Willow.
