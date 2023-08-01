(pic)Carol Rodgers
Mrs. Charlotte Carol Rouse Rodgers, 74, of Frankewing died July 25, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Rodgers was born Sept. 27, 1948, in Charleston, W.Va. She attended Memphis State University and graduated from University of Tennessee, Memphis, with a bachelor’s in nursing in 1974. She married Danny Snodgrass of Savannah, Tenn., June 6, 1968, and had two daughters, Virginia (Ginny) Carol and Teri Lynn. Their marriage did not last. On Dec. 23, 1975, she married William (Bill) Douglas Rodgers Sr. of Waynesboro, Va., and had two children, William (Billy) Douglas Jr. and Edna Elizabeth (Beth). She loved nursing. During her career, she served several hospitals. She rose to director of nursing at Hickman County Hospital, in Centerville, and inservice director at Hillside Hospital. However, her love of patients drove her back to the floor. She spent the rest of her career working at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Pediatric Hospital in pediatric surgery. She was always protective of her young patients. She is preceded in death by husband of 46 years Bill Rodgers Sr., mother Elizabeth Carol Moore Rouse, father Frank James Rouse, brother Framk James (Jim) Rouse and grandson Clayton (Clay) Hawthorne Partan.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Pisgah Methodist Church.
Survivors include sister Suzanne Roberts of Collinwood; brother Elison Rouse of Iron City; children, Ginny Partan, Teri Snodgrass, both of of Huntsville, Ala., Billy Rodgers of Pulaski, Beth Hunt of Frankewing; grandchildren, Cody, Ashton, Will, Marie, Izabela, Pricilla, Annaka, Aryanna; and eight great-grandchildren.
