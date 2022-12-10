Mrs. Carol Watkins, 68, died Dec. 9, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Watkins was born Oct. 17, 1954, in Lawrenceburg, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who adored her grandchildren most of all. She was a member of House on the Rock Church. She loved baking and was known for her chocolate pies. She loved gardening, taking walks in nature and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by husband Kary Steven Watkins; and parents, John Denman and Sarah Viola Perry Mote.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at House on the Rock in Pulaski. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Carrie Lynn Brawley and husband Ritchie of Martin; son Jonathan Watkins and fiancee Mindy Burdette of Goodspring; brother Charles Mote and wife Marie of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Amanda Johnson and husband Doran of Lawrenceburg, Connie Sides and husband Vernon of Leoma; brother-in-law Ricky Watkins and wife Wanda of Pulaski; sisters-in-law, Sheila Glover and husband Scotty of Pulaski, Tabitha Butler and husband Danny of Oneonta, Ala.; six grandchildren she loved very much, Riley Watkins, Caitlin Watkins, Cannon Brawley, Easton Brawley, Macey Brawley, Alijah Watkins; one great-grandchild she adored Asher Zayne Gilbert; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
