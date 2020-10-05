Mrs. Mary Caroline Lumpkins Stone, 97, of the of the Kings Grant Retirement Community in Martinsville, Va., died Oct. 2, 2020.
Mrs. Stone was born in Lawrenceburg and was a longtime resident of Pulaski. She attended Vanderbilt University until she married a Marine Corps pilot, Robert Stone. After World War II, the Sherrell-Stone store was one of the places that drew people to the Courthouse Square. She worked as the bookkeeper for many years. She also served as the faculty secretary at Martin College. She was active in various community activities including garden clubs and First United Methodist Church. Ten years ago she moved to Virginia to be near her daughter. She is preceded in death by parents, Richard and Leila Huckaba Lumpkins; husband Robert Stone; son Robert Stone Jr.; daughter Carol Rebman; sister Ruth Lumpkins and brother Frank Lumpkins.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Fayetteville.
Norris Funeral Services in Martinsville, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include grandsons, Brig Stone of Franklin, Will Stone of Knoxville; and great-grandchildren, Parker Stone and Addy Stone, both of Franklin.
