Mrs. Carolyn Fay Townsend Jones Allen, 72, died Aug. 29, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Allen was born March 1, 1949. She was a retired hairdresser and owner of Bargain Shop. She is preceded in death by parents, Tyson David and Jessie Mae Monroe Townsend; and husband Winford Jones.
Funeral services were Sept. 1 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include husband James Allen of Minor Hill; son Jason Jones and wife Leah of Lawrenceburg; daughter Tangie Barnickle and husband Gene of Pulaski; sister Joan Sacharnoski and husband Bill of Minor Hill; grandchildren, Whitney Bassham and husband Zac, Taylor Barnickle, Sam Barnickle, Natalie Jones, Brody Jones; great-grandchildren, Charlie Mae Bassham, Kash Hargrove; and several nieces and nephews.
