Mrs. Carolyn Franklin Leonard, 67, died Nov. 4, 2021.
Mrs. Leonard was born Nov. 12, 1953, in Pulaski, the third oldest of seven children. She received her education at Giles County High School. Afterwards, she accepted Christ as her savior with Old Mt. Zion MB Church in Pulaski, where she served as a faithful member who loved the Lord. She received recognition with deepest appreciation for 20 years of service with South Carolina Mutual Insurance Company. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, serving on the usher board testifying before God. She enjoyed helping others and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She united in holy matrimony with Tommie Leonard in 1994. She is preceded in death by parents, Cal C. Willingham and Roberta Smith; sister Lind Whitworth and husband Jimmie; and brother William Edward Smith.
Funeral services were Nov. 13 at Old Mt. Zion MBC.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Tommie Leonard; daughters, Erica Hillius and husband Don, Gabrielle Franklin and husband Anthony; grandchildren, Deryan Ballentine, D’Andre Dye, Chardanaie Dye, Aden Dye; sisters, Anna Henderson and husband Melvin, Stella Beets, Joyce Ballentine and husband Danny, Wandann Smith; niece Keisha Gordon and husband Nate; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Benson and husband Rome, Alma Jeans Leonard and husband Henry, Dorcey Leonard and husband Dean; daughter-in-law Shontae Freeman; best friend Louise Mason; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and countless friends.
