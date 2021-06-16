Mrs. Carolyn Powell Haney, 88, of Pulaski died June 15, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Haney was born March 15, 1933, in Minor Hill. She was a chemist at Rohm and Haas Corporation in Huntsville, Ala. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Pulaski. She is preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Charles Holland Haney Jr.; and parents, Albert Taylor Powell and Gladys Richardson Powell Branum.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, from 4-8 p.m. at the Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, at First Baptist Church of Pulaski with Tony Gomillion officiating. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Pulaski Building Fund; Giles County Public Library; the Tullahoma Alzheimer’s Association, 201 W. Lincoln St., Tullahoma, TN 37388; or the Alabama Kidney Foundation, P.O. Box 2883, Florence, AL 35630.
Survivors include sons, Dr. Charles Douglas Haney and wife Tammy, Donald Albert Haney and wife Tina, Daniel Everett Haney and wife Wendy, all of Pulaski; daughter Diane Haney Green and husband Clint of Brentwood; sister Marilyn Samples and husband Bob of Oak Ridge; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
