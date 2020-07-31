Mrs. Carolyn Sue McLemore, 78, died July 28, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. McLemore was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Chattanooga. She loved her family and friends and was a retired registered nurse. She enjoyed knitting, flowers, watching the sunset, going to the mountains and beach. She is preceded in death by husband D.E. McLemore; parents, Clavin Clarence and Blanche Meroney Freeman; and brothers, David Freeman and Richard Freeman.
Funeral services were July 31 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include husband Stan Ferguson of Pulaski; sons, McLin McLemore, Dillard McLemore and wife Mellisa, all of Pulaski, John Paul McLemore, Lance McLemore and wife Cassie, all of Lester, Ala.; daughter, Sueann Hobbs and husband Tony of Lester, Ala.; grandchildren, Mark McLemore, Courtney Mason, Lee White, Ashley Meyer, Heather Miller, Seth McLemore, Boone McLemore, Josh McLemore, Abby McLemore, Matthew McLemore, Jeriamah McLemore, Drew McLemore; four great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Campaigne of Pulaski and numerous nieces and nephews.
