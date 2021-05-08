Mrs. Carolyn Walls McCluskey, 78, died May 6, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. McCluskey was born Dec. 22, 1942, in Lewisburg. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert Allen and Christine Graves; and brother Tommy Walls.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, from 4-7 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Kent McCluskey of Pulaski; daughters, Kelli Courtney and husband Chris, Kristie Howell and Tony Burns, all of Pulaski; brother Bob Walls of Pulaski; grandchildren, Kent Courtney of Pulaski, Nikki Smith of Columbia, Ashley Wessels of Anderson, Ala.; and great-grandchild Alex Frazier of Columbia.
