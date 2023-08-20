Mrs. Carolyn Young Petty, 91, of Pulaski died Aug. 19, 2023, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mrs. Petty was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Giles County. She and husband Billy were married 58 years and enjoyed tennis and dancing in their early years. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dancing celebration that included a live orchestra. She graduated from Beech Hill High School in 1950 and Martin Methodist College in 1952. She then taught school at Woodlawn School before going to work at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala. She returned to Pulaski to work at the Farmers Home Administration where she retired after 27 years. She was a member of Pulaski First United Methodist Church where she participated in many singing and music programs and was a substitute Sunday School Teacher. She served as chairman of Blood Services for Giles County American Red Cross, was a member of Pulaski 376 Order of the Eastern Star and a volunteer at Matthew 25 Thrift Shoppe. She is preceded in death by parents, George and Olivene Winford Young; husband Billy Petty; son Roby Petty; brother Winford Young; and infant sister Emily June Young.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Circle of Care Program.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include brother Bill Young and wife Debbie; sisters-in-law Sandra Young, Peggy Young; and many nieces, nephews and special church friends.
