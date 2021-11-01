Mrs. Carrie Vastel Pierce Carper, 84, died Oct. 29, 2021, in Lester, Ala.
Mrs. Carper was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Lawrenceburg, and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from W. E. Stephens manufacturing in Pulaski. She loved cooking, canning and watching Wheel of Fortune and The Price Is Right. She is preceded in death by husbands, Talmage (Babe) Pierce, Chuck Carper; and grandson Michael Pierce.
Graveside services were Nov. 1 at the Mitchell Cemetery in Anderson, Ala., with Mark Johnson officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Gary Pierce and wife Linda, Randall Pierce and wife Kim, all of Minor Hill; granddaughters, Michelle Ridgeway and husband Josh of Five Points, Megan Pierce of Florence, Ala.; and five great-grandchildren.
