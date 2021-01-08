Mrs. Caryl Mayfield, 76, died Jan. 5, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Mayfield was born July 3, 1944. She was retired from CSC in Huntsville, Ala., and was an avid nature lover and hiker. She is preceded in death by husband Don Mayfield.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 11, from 2-4 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m.
Survivors include daughter Erin Mayfield-Evans and husband Shane of Pulaski; step-daughter Valerie Day and husband Mark of Florida; step-son James Mayfield and wife Jen of Florida; grandsons, Hunter Evans, Lane Evans, Tyler Sheffield, Keegan Mayfield; granddaughters, Morgan Evans, Jacklyn Sheffield and husband Floki; great-granddaughter, Everleigh Sheffield; brothers, Jeff Egerton, Jim Egerton; and several cousins.
