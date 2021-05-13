Ms. Charlene Malone Stokes, 82, of Lynnville died May 11, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Stokes was born April 16, 1939, in Giles County. She began her working career for Wal-Mart of Pulaski, where she worked for 20 years. After 25 years, she retired from Hardee’s of Columbia. She enjoyed flower gardening and watching birds. A strong courageous woman, she overcame her battle with breast cancer. She was of the Methodist faith. She is preceded in death by parents, Harold Malone and Kate Gibson Malone; and brother William Paul Malone.
Visitation is today (Thursday) from 4-8 p.m. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include son Keith Stokes of Lynnville; grandson Justin Stokes of Lewisburg; granddaughter Jessica Hanvy and Clint Legg of Culleoka; great-grandsons, John Stokes, Kayden Hanvy, both of Culleoka; great-granddaughters, Harlynn Hanvy, Hadlee Hanvy, both of Culleoka; sisters, Jean Wilson of Columbia, Faye Morris of Maryland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
