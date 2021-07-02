Mr. Charles (Danny) Daniel Hardy, 78, of Ardmore, Tenn., died June 29, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Hardy was born March 5, 1943, in Indiana. He was also known as “Dan the tow man” and served Giles County and the surrounding counties for many years. He is preceded in death by parents, Chester Hardy and Emma Phelps.
Funeral services were July 2 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.
Survivors include companion Amanda Watkins of Ardmore, Tenn.; son Jacobbi Olive of Athens, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
