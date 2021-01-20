Mr. Charles E. Lovett, 74, of Pulaski died Jan. 19, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Mr. Lovett was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Bunker Hill, and was a loving husband. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked at Fafnir for many years and was a member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski. He enjoyed hunting, coaching baseball and dog Sophie and cat Black Boy. He was an avid UT Vols fan. He is preceded in death by parents, David Alvie and Mary Lou Chapman Lovett; brothers, Wayne Lovett, Bill Lovett; and brothers-in-law, Tommy Shelton, Robert Shelton, Don Alexander, David Rose and James T. Howell.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Giles Memory Gardens.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 50 years Alma Jean Lovett of Pulaski; brother Bobby Lovett and wife Mary Jo of Fall River; sister Ann Alexander of Huntsville, Ala.; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Howell, Jo Ann Rose, Nancy Dunnavant and husband Randy, Carolyn Shelton, Bonnie Lovett, all of Pulaski, Paulette Durham and husband Calvin of Decatur, Ala.; and several nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.
