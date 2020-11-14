Mr. Charles E. (Chuck) Mansfield, 60, died Nov. 9, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Mansfield was born Sept. 12, 1960, in Corinth, Miss., and was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling and watching movies. He is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Mabel Mansfield; parents-in-law, Alice and Raymond Smith; and cousin Allen Burcham.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Karen Mansfield of Minor Hill; sons, Christopher Mansfield of Raleigh, N.C., Matthew Valdes of Columbia, Daniel Kane Mansfield of Villa Park, Ill.; daughters, Shannon Thompson and husband Daniel of Streator, Ill., Angelina Yanez and husband Nicky of Glendale Heights, Ill.; sisters, Denise Miner and husband Steve of Pulaski, Jennifer Uhlich and husband Jessie of Illnois; brother Timothy Smith and wife Debbie of Illnois; special family members, Joseph and Linda Carroll; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
