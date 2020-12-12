Mr. Charles Edward Fry, 87, died Dec. 10, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Fry was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Pulaski. He was devoted to his family, a hard worker and enjoyed his work on the bulldozer for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and Korean War. He was a lifetime member and five-time commander of the American Legion, and loved fishing. He is preceded in death by wife JoAnn Bullington Fry; parents, Floyd Thomas Fry and Beulah May Hamby Fry; brother Thomas Preston Fry; and sisters, Ella May Fry Vincent, Mable Pauline Fry Dunnivant and Nancy Louise Fry King.
Visitation is today (Saturday) until 6 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be tomorrow (Sunday) at 1 p.m. with Glen King officiating. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 60, P.O. Box 184, Pulaski, TN 38478; American Heart Association, 1818 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203; or St. Jude Ovarian Cancer Research, 262 S. Danny Thomas Blvd., Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include daughter Pamela Jo Fry Newton and husband Roger Dean of Prospect; grandsons, Adrian Wade Henson, Roger Dean Newton II, Michael Shannon Newton; great-grandchildren, Aiden James Turner, Annastin Grace Henson; and special friend Dot Thomas of Pulaski.
