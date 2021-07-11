Mr. Charles Edward Jett, 78, of Lynnville died July 8, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Jett was born Feb. 28, 1943, in Lynnville, and was a 1961 graduate of Jones High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1964 and spent the majority of his service in Germany. Upon returning stateside, he worked 32 years at Union Carbide in Columbia. He spent much of his free time and retirement years serving his community as and alderman and mayor of Lynnville. His other pastimes included farming, hunting, collecting, being the town mechanic and hanging with the morning coffee crew at Soda Pop Junction. But the most important and pleasurable things in his life were spending time with his girls and fishing with his grandchildren. Being PaPa was the highlight of his life! He is preceded in death by parents, William Edward Jett and Mary Evelyn Knowles.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Kaye Jett of Lynnville; daughters, Brooke Vanderpool and husband Knox, Lindsey Jett, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Jett Vanderpool, Stevi James Vanderpool, Rocker Vanderpool; sisters, Doris Bussell of Nashville, Evelyn Brewer of Columbia, Barbara Griggs and husband James of Tullahoma; brother David Jett and wife Thelma of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.