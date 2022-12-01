Mr. Charles Edward Malone, 46, of Fayetteville died Nov. 30, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Malone was born Jan. 25, 1976, in Tucson, Ariz., and was a loving husband, father and son. He loved fishing with his sons and spending time with his family. He enjoyed working on cars in his free time and cooking. He is preceded in death by father David Malone and sister Kimberly Ann Malone.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at New Zion Cemetery in Pulaski.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Carissa Malone of Fayetteville; mother Bonnie Malone of Pulaski; sons, Tristian Malone of Pulaski, Jayden Hancock, Jaxson Malone, both of Fayetteville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
