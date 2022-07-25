Mr. Charles (Chuck) Elders, 85, of Smyrna died June 26, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Elders was born April 20, 1937, in Pulaski. He was a resident of Okeechobee, Fla. for 40 years. He was employed by the City of Okeechobee as Roads Superintendent and retired in 1999. He relocated to Tennessee 23 years ago. He is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Emma Mae Elders; sisters, Faye Mackin, Beatrice Briney; nephew Stephen Briney and niece Carol Walker.
Survivors include wife of 60 years Bernice Elders; sons, Terry Elders and wife Theresa of Sebring, Fla., Ty Elders and wife Crystal of Smyrna, Casey Walker of Kansas; brothers, Jeffrey Elders and wife Denise of Okeechobee, Fla., Phillip Elders and wife Pam of Sebring, Fla.; and grandchildren, Taylor Elders, Chad Elders, Elizabeth Elders, Jackson Elders, Mark Morton and Caleb Key.
