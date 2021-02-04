Mr. Charles Franklin Thompson, 87, died Jan. 7, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Miss.
Mr. Thompson was born July 28, 1933, in Elkmont, Ala. He was a self-employed logger and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He is preceded in death by parents, Morgan Franklin and Lena Pauline Adams Thompson; wife Mary Magdaline Thompson; son Ricky Thompson; and grandson Michael Gray Thompson.
Funeral services were Jan. 11 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Minor Hill Cemetery Fund, 354 Salem Road, Minor Hill, TN 38473.
Survivors include sons, Roger Thompson and wife Joanne, Barry Thompson and wife Rhonda, all of Minor Hill; daughter Kim Shults and husband Keith of Minor Hill; brother Bobby Joe Thompson of Minor Hill; sisters, Mable Thornton and husband Charles, Mereline Thornton and husband Archie, all of Minor Hill; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
