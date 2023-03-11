Mr. Charles Fredrick (Roundman) Mote Sr., 81, of Lawrenceburg died March 6, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Mote was born Feb. 1, 1942, and was a native of Lawrence County. He retired from the Giles County Highway Department, and was of the Christian faith. He is preceded in death by parents, John Denman and Viola Perry Mote; and sister Carol Watkins.
Funeral services were March 10 at Neal Funeral Home with Billy Hill officiating. Burial was in Westside Cemetery in Giles County.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include wife Martha Mote of Lawrenceburg; son C.F. Mote of Leoma; daughter Tina Marie Ferrell and husband James of Minor Hill; sisters, Amanda Johnson and husband Doran of Lawrenceburg, Connie Sides and husband Vernon of Leoma; granddaughter Anna Marie Mote of Nashville; great-granddaughter Paislee Ferrell of Minor Hill; step-grandson Jarred Ferrell of Nashville; and several nieces and nephews.
