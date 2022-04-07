Mr. Charles Hubert Hood, 79, of Pulaski, died April 5, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Hood was born June 2, 1942, in Pulaski. He was a retired foreman at Stanley Tools. He is preceded in death by parents, Nathan and Chole Morris Hood; brother Wayne Hood and sister Joyce McCluskey.
Visitation will be Friday, April 8, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. Burial will follow in Old Shores Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Old Shores Cemetery at the Bank of Frankewing.
Survivors include sons, Mike Hood of Prospect, Marty Hood of Pulaski, Phillip Holley and wife Nina of Goodspring; brother Milton Hood and Cora Lee of Goodspring; sister Pearl Barnes of Nashville; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.