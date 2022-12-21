Mr. Charles L. Wolfe, 76, of Zolfo Springs, Fla., died Dec. 17, 2022.
Mr. Wolfe was born Dec. 24, 1945, in Findlay, Ohio, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and avid outdoorsman. He had been in the community for 65 years, graduating from Manatee High school. He was a Vietnam feteran in the Air Force, and retired from FPL after 32 years of service. He is preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Edna Wolfe; brothers, Ralph Wolfe Jr., Kenneth Wolfe; and sister Eleanor Thompson.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Sarasota Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Howell officiating. Burial with military honors will follow.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes Wauchula is in charge of arrangements arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Survivors include wife Julia Wolfe; children, Tamara Wingate and husband Gene of Myakka City, Fla., Wade Wolfe and wife Lynn of Bradenton, Fla.; grandchildren, Courtney Boyer and husband Morgan, Casey Wingate, Lauren Wolfe, Clay Wingate, Tanner Wolfe; and great-granddaughter Josey Boyer.
