Mr. Charles Luther Daniel, 83, of Pulaski died Feb. 18, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Daniel was born March 7, 1938, in Lynnville. He is preceded in death by parents, Marvin Luther and Annie Mae Woodard Daniel; and 11 siblings.
Funeral services were Feb. 22 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Luke Daniel and wife Kathy of Pulaski, Billy Daniel and wife Donna of Lawrenceburg, Raymond Daniel and wife Julie of Lewisburg; daughter Mary Ellen Dickey and John Barnett of Pulaski; brother Paul Daniel and wife Dolly of North Carolina; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Daniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.