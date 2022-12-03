Mrs. Charlotte Lee Cook, 83, of Antioch died Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
Mrs. Cook was born April 8, 1939, in Pulaski. She was a retired bus driver for Metro Transportation in Nashville. She is preceded in death by parents, Roy Lee and Gladys May Clifton Grant; husband Dale Cook and daughter Beverly Wakefield.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include son Tim Cook and wife Carolyn of Smyrna; daughter Sherry Gipson and Robert Long of Antioch; brother Royce Grant and wife Jamie of Lawrenceburg; sister Kathy Perry of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Jennifer, Stacey, Curtis, Michael, Morgan, Matthew; and 11 great-grandchildren.
